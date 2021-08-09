Lone Grove Longhorns

LONE GROVE, Oklahoma (KXII) -The Curtis Cole era has begun for Lone Grove Football as Cole heads into his first season as the Longhorns head coach. He might be new to the role but he’s no stranger to the program having previously served as an assistant the last nine years.

“They got a face that they know and they got a person that I feel like that they trust and believe in,” said Cole. “So that pays dividends.”

“It’s good to have someone that knows our offense and knows what we’ve been doing and what we’ve been working on,” said Lone Grove linebacker Derek Cox.

Cole takes over a team that finished 8-4 last season and is poised to make another trip to the playoffs. The Longhorns bring back a number of starters and plenty of players who gained experience last season.

“There will be some seniors from last year that obviously will be missed,” said Cole. “But these guys got to learn a lot from those guys and learn from their experiences on top of having some postseason experience. That’s the one difference I feel like this team has a little bit more of that than last year’s team did.”

“We’re definitely going to have to be a physical team,” said Adrian Becker, Lone Grove linebacker. “A lot of physicality and we’re going to have to use are speed and get in great shape.”

Lone Grove has been an improving program over the last few years and Cole plans to keep the Longhorns moving in the right direction

“We’re going to be a physical, hard nosed, disciplined football team,” said Cole. “A football game’s just about peaks and valleys. So if we can stay at the peaks and minimize the valleys then we’ll be pretty solid.”

