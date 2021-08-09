Man who went missing from Turner Falls, found 20 miles away

DAVIS, Oklahoma (KXII) - A man who went missing from Turner Falls Natural Falls State Park Saturday has been found.

Davis police say 48-year-old Josh Lambert of Oklahoma City went missing Saturday evening, when Law enforcement began the search.

Sunday afternoon, Police confirm Lambert was found in Ardmore at the Love’s Travel stop on 12th Street, approximately 20 miles away.

Davis police are still investigating how he got so far away from the park, and believe he may have gotten lost, possibly even hitchhiked to Ardmore.

