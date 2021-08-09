Sherman Museum dedicates room to Dr. Clyde L. Hall

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Museum honored Dr. Clyde Hall by dedicating a room to him Sunday afternoon.

Dr. Hall is a proud native of Sherman.

“It’s where I was born, no desire to go away, just stay right here,” said Dr. Hall.

But, his history in the museum goes back further than just Sunday’s dedication.

“I grew up in this building; this is sort of home,” said Dr. Hall.

Dr. Hall said he spent a lot of time exploring and sorting through newspapers as a kid in the building when it was a library.

It didn’t become a museum until 1976.

He graduated from Austin College in 1946, before returning just four years later as a professor of business and economics.

Now, Susan Stephens, who’s on the Board of the Sherman Museum, said the dedicated research room sets out to honor that legacy of learning.

“I think to stand for the things he stands for, to research, to inquire, to ask questions, to learn,” said Stephens.

But, Dr. Hall said it’s not just the room that carries his legacy.

It’s the people at the ceremony.

And that’s what the research room is really about- bringing people together to keep learning and celebrating the same love for the city of Sherman, Texas, that Dr. Hall once found in this very building.

