Sun, Heat and Wind This Week

Today’s weather pattern shows a deep upper low tracking along the Canadian border, it has been causing pressure falls over the southern Plains making for gusty winds. Meanwhile, a broad upper high controls our skies and will for most of the week.

Brisk southerly winds, at times in the 20 to 30 mph range and making for very high moisture content and it’s extremely humid today. Despite the mugginess, expect few clouds in Texoma skies through Friday thanks to sinking underneath the upper high.

The steering winds forecast shows the upper high splitting and potentially allowing a weak upper low to develop over us, this will bring some chance of rain especially Sunday.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Sunny, windy and very hot

Wednesday: Sunny, windy and very hot

Thursday: Sunny and very hot

Friday: Sunny and very hot

Saturday: 30% Showers

Sunday: 50% Showers/storms

Monday: 30% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist / News 12