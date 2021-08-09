Texoma Local
Valley View Eagles

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALLEY VIEW, Texas (KXII) -The Valley View Eagles are on the road to a better season in 2021, leaving 2020 in the rear view. If there was any kind of adversity to face, the Eagles took it head on last year. Because of that, a number of under class men were on the field for a majority of the year, which gives them plenty of experience, and high expectations going into the Fall.

“Last year, lots of injuries,” said Valley View receiver Wyatt Huber. “Young kids had to step up, so I feel like that will help out a lot for this year.”

“We have high expectation,” said Valley View head coach Curtis King. “We’re young, a lot of young guys are going to play, they got experience last year. That should help us in the long run.”

In the long run,the Eagles will have to fight every week to grab a playoff spot. With teams like Holliday, City View, Henrietta, and Callisburg, postseason spots are hard to come by. But when you play like a team, good things happen.

“Their attitudes. They’re practicing hard. there’s no egos. We had some of that last year which effected our locker room in a negative way,” said coach King. “There is none of that this year.”

“Just to have some fight in us. Obviously, last year we didn’t have a good season. So we want to prove everybody wrong,” said Valley View receiver Lawson Links.

