COVID-19 putting stress on Grayson County hospitals

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Hospitals all over Texas are saying that they are filling up when it comes to COVID-19, and hospitals here in Grayson County are no exception.

“We were hoping we wouldn’t be dealing with more cases again, but unfortunately, we are experiencing a surge,” said Sarah Somers, the director of the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management.

The climb in COVID-19 cases has become an all too familiar story for hospitals in Grayson County.

Tuesday, the Office of Emergency Management announced there are more than 250 active cases in the area.

That’s almost three and a half times higher than this time last year when the number of cases was 75.

“Our hospitals are getting stressed, and the ICUs and their various capacities are getting maxed out,” said Somers.

As COVID cases go up, staff numbers are also going down.

“We are experiencing shortages of staff at the hospitals,” said Somers.

Monday, Governor Greg Abbott asked for out-of-state help to assist Texas as hospitals fill up with coronavirus patients.

“We’re hopeful that some of the information that Governor Greg Abbott was referencing in his press release means some kind of help like that is on the way,” said Somers.

Right now, Somers said that Grayson County residents could help.

“We’d just like for everyone to follow the guidelines that the CDC and the Texas Department of state health services are recommending,” said Somers.

She added that things like wearing a mask and getting vaccinated effectively fight against the virus.

“It is a personal decision,” said Somers. “There is no mandate that anyone be vaccinated right now, but all of our health care experts tell me that they [vaccines] are making a difference and that the people in the hospitals aren’t necessarily those that are vaccinated.”

Dr. Minaxi Rathod, an infectious disease consultant for Grayson County, said about 90 percent of COVID patients in hospitals right now are unvaccinated.

She added vaccines are one of the best ways to keep symptoms mild if you catch the virus, including the delta variant.

Somers said Grayson County would continue to follow Governor Abbott’s orders.

