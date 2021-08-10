DURANT, Okla (KXII) - The Durant Lions are headed into year number two of the Todd Vargas era.

Last year, the learning curve was slowed by the pandemic, but now, this team has a better grasp of the new system. They are planning to make some major strides toward what they expect this program to be.

“Durant hasn’t made the playoffs in however long,” cornerback Trevor Golden said. “So we want to be the people that change that. I think that is our main goal, to change that, and have a bunch of team wins.”

“The goal is to make the playoffs,” offensive lineman Brayan Martinez said. “Win a lot of games, upset a lot of people, and just win.”

“We have a good district. It’s a tough district,” head coach Todd Vargas said. “There are some good teams. We are just trying to concentrate on ourselves. We just want to live in the process and get better every single day. We don’t count wins and losses, but I know we are going to be better.”

Being better is the goal for the Lions, and they expect that. Several players return one both sides of the ball. Durant is in a tough district but one they believe they can make some headway in.

“We have a good group of seniors, returners and a lot of young kids that are going to be able to help out,” Vargas said. “I feel like we are stronger and faster than we were last year as a team. I believe these kids understand what it takes a little more now than they did a year ago.”

