Former Durant star Youngblood takes over as SOSU golf coach

DURANT, Okla (KXII) - Former Durant state champion golfer Sydney Youngblood has been named the head golf coach at Southastern.

Youngbood replaced Gipper Sullivan, who departed after the 2021 spring season.

“I’m looking forward to returning to Durant,” said Youngblood, “And being able to coach a collegiate team here in the town I have been fortunate to call home. Southeastern has had a lot of great golfers come through here and I am excited and looking forward to continuing that trend for the future.”

“Sydney has a great resume as a player,” director of athletics Keith Baxter said. “She also possesses an outstanding ability to teach, knowledge of course management and an understanding of what it takes to be competitive. We are fortunate to have her, I think the future is very bright for Southeastern golf.”

Youngblood takes over the program after serving the 2020-21 season as a graduate assistant under Sullivan, helping guide the team to a trio of top-10 finishes and a sixth-place finish at the Great American Conference Championship.

Youngblood played her collegiate golf at Oklahoma where she served as team captain and over her career turned in a pair of top-10 finishes and four top-20 marks, while carrying a 73.41 average score per round over 61 career rounds. She recorded a career best 64 in the fall of 2018 at the Schooner Fall Classic.

Prior to playing for the Sooners she was a four-time Oklahoma Class 5A State Champion at Durant High School and was a force on the junior tour with multiple AJGA titles and top-10 finishes. Youngblood earned her undergraduate degree in communication in May of 2020 and is currently pursuing a Master’s in Sport Administration at Southeastern.

