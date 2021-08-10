Garvin County fire leads to illegal marijuana farm bust

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office shut down an illegal marijuana grow facility a mile east of Wynnewood Monday, but no arrests were made because the facility had recently been abandoned.

The grow farm, located off of Highway 29, had ten barns with around 7,000 marijuana plants until Monday, when a fire destroyed several buildings.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics asked the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the fire. Sheriff Jim Mullett said they were still working on Tuesday to clear out the weed, which the sheriff’s office said was grown illegally.

“Hot process. Being very hot outside, a lot of plants were already dying but we went ahead and took all those plants out of there,” Mullett said.

Mullett said it was four dump trucks full of dying marijuana plants. He said the farm looked like it had been abandoned two or three weeks ago.

He said the fire looks like it was caused by electric wires.

“The marijuana lights, you have heaters and air conditioners and you know just regular electric stuff,” Mullett said. “A lot of that is just makeshift just thrown together. It’s not up to code, it’s not up to OSHA standards. You know, there’s a plethora of stuff that’s just not good.”

Mullett’s office has now shut down six of these illegal grows. He said dangerous working conditions are the standard for them.

It’s dangerous for workers and without regulation, maybe even consumers.

“All we’re asking people to do is if you’re going to get in this industry do it right,,” Mullett said. “Sell it right. conduct business legally. And if it’s illegal then that’s where I get involved. We just want people around here to do it right. "

Mullett said the bottom line is this facility didn’t have a license and the weed was grown illegally. Th investigation is ongoing.

