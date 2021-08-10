Heat SLOWLY Eases...

Today’s weather pattern shows another deep upper low tracking along the Canadian border (the second this week), it has been causing pressure falls over the southern Plains making for gusty winds. Upper level high pressure over Texoma is responsible for the clear skies and hot conditions.

Brisk southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph will visit us again Wednesday before winds ease into the weekend as the pressure field weakens. Clear skies Wed-Thu night should allow for fine viewing conditions for the Perseid Meteor Shower both nights, get away from city lights and choose viewing times between midnight and 5 a.m. for best results.

The upper high pressure zone splits by Friday, allowing a slow-moving low pressure region to turtle its way across Texoma this weekend. This means at least scattered showers/storms both Saturday and Sunday, probably more on Sunday.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Sunny, windy and very hot

Thursday: Sunny, breezy and very hot

Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy

Saturday: 40% Showers/storms

Sunday: 60% Showers/storms

Monday: 30% Showers

Tuesday: 20% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist / News 12