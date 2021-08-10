Longhorn calf rescued from well by firefighter, and 10-year-old daughter

BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - A Blue Ridge family is still shocked, after one of their Longhorn calves wandered out of the pasture and into a 10-foot-deep drainage ditch Sunday.

“She was just like, ‘let’s go, go get dressed, let’s go!’ I was like, where are we going? To go save a calf from a well!” said Brittany Bernal.

10-year-old Brittany Bernal and her mom Alyssa were enjoying their Sunday like any other, when Alyssa saw something alarming on Facebook.

“There’s a calf stuck down about 10 feet, I figured we could at least try and help,” Alyssa Bernal said.

Just 7 minutes up the road in Blue Ridge, Rick McCall and his wife were dealing with a crisis.

“One of the momma cows, (was) bellowing, which typically means something is not right,” said McCall.

McCall says their youngest calf, Triumph, was missing.

“(We) Clear the grass back, like some type of movie, and we see our calf standing at the bottom of this 10 to 12 foot culvert,” McCall said.

Triumph had fallen to the bottom of a drainage ditch and had been there for several hours. The McCalls knew they wouldn’t be able to get her out without help.

“(I) Just pulled up my Facebook and saw the post and thought hey! we can go help,” said Bernall.

Alyssa Bernal, a Blue Ridge Firefighter, says she knew exactly what to do.

Using a ladder, rope and tow strap harness, the mom-and-daughter duo were able to get the 2-month-old calf to safety, unharmed.

“We never met Alyssa, never met Brittany, but they were here in minutes ready to help,” McCall said.

“If anyone needs help... I’ll go help them out,” said Bernal.

The McCalls say they had no idea the drainage ditch was there, and are working to get it filled as soon as possible.

As for the Bernals, they say the rescue couldn’t have been possible without team work.

“Do everything together. Don’t try and do everything yourself, because it might be a little hard. So, do everything together,” said Brittany Bernal.

