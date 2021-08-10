Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Newborn baby found in dresser drawer in Chicago alley

The baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side, Chicago police told...
The baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side, Chicago police told multiple news organizations.(Gray News)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) - Chicago police are investigating after a newborn was found abandoned in an alley, WLS-TV reported.

According to multiple news organizations, the baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side Tuesday morning.

“I put my finger on the little foot, too just to see he was moving,” the woman, who asked not to be named, told WMAQ-TV.

The baby boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who went missing in Turner Falls was found safe 20 miles away in Ardmore.
Man who went missing from Turner Falls, found 20 miles away
Several agencies responded to a 3 car crash Sunday evening, in a construction zone.
Four hospitalized in chain reaction crash on US-75
Big Boy 4014 is set to go on tour in August.
World’s largest steam engine to pass through Texoma Friday
HWY 75 NB Shut down after 6 vehicle fiery crash
No injuries in fiery, 6-vehicle crash on US-75 in Sherman
A Hunt County man has been arrested for causing a crash that killed two people early Saturday...
Hunt County man arrested for fatal DWI crash

Latest News

Janice Perez, a clinical technician, is tested for COVID-19, after a colleague at her office...
Hospitals run low on nurses as they get swamped with COVID
California’s raging wildfires are among some 100 large blazes burning across 15 states.
Nearly 900 buildings destroyed by massive California fire
Lionel Messi waves after arriving at Le Bourget airport, north of Paris, Tuesday, Aug. 10,...
Lionel Messi signs 2-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain
FILE - In this May 16, 2019, file photo, Joy Hofmeister, Oklahoma's State Superintendent of...
Oklahoma state superintendent, governor to talk emergency order