Northbound Highway 75 shut down after 6 vehicle crash

By Mike Rogers
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Northbound Highway 75 was shut down past 10 pm Monday night after three cars and three semis wrecked around 6 pm.

Justin Jennings was headed north on Highway 75 when he came up on the six vehicle crash.

“We saw a puff of smoke come up and we were probably like the fourth car back and everybody was detouring to the right and three 18 wheelers and three cars was all I could see,” Jennings said.

Jennings, a Marine Corps Officer, parked his truck, went on to the highway and moved construction cones to block off the right lane as the fire in the SUV involved spread to the cab of the semi truck before engulfing it in flames.

“We’re taught when we see someone that’s in danger to help out when we see it,” Jennings said. “We’re made to react. Not just sit and watch.”

The cause of the crash is still under investigation but no one was injured.

Seven people total were involved in the crash.

Police say the semi trailer burned so badly because it was hauling a type of plastic material.

