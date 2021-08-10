OSBI investigating suspicious death on SOSU campus
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man’s body was found in a vehicle on the campus of Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant Tuesday morning.
OSBI says a campus employee discovered the vehicle in the 300 block of University behind the Baptist Student Union building and notified campus police.
Officers responded and then requested OSBI assistance.
OSBI says a Medical Examiner will determine the man’s identity as well as the manner and cause of death.
SOSU officials tell News 12 they do not believe the man was a student or affiliated with the university in any way.
Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.