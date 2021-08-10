SPD worked 50 accidents in construction zones along HWY 75 this summer

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Police department is warning drivers to be cautious when heading into construction zones along Highway 75.

After Monday night’s fiery crash- with three semi trucks and three cars, and another 7 car pile up in July, News 12 asked local drivers how many wrecks they’d seen in construction zones this summer.

“This summer? I’d say 30 to 40 in this corridor here,” said Michael Dixon.

“There’s been at least 10 that I’ve passed,” Katrina Espinoza said.

The Sherman Police Department has worked 50 car crashes since June, in construction zones along highway 75.

It’s something Sgt. Brett Mullen with SPD says is a reflection of drivers not paying attention.

“We had a multi-vehicle crash involving three semis and three passenger cars; in those construction zones, because it’s barricaded on both sides, there’s really no way out,” said Sgt. Mullen.

Michael Dixon says he was caught in the traffic for nearly an hour Monday night.

“People just need to pay attention and slow down,” Dixon said. “They’re not looking where they’re going, they’re not seeing what others are doing, they’re not paying attention to the traffic signs.” With Dixon’s kids returning to school, he says he’s worried for their safety.

“I’m concerned. I’ve kids starting school up again. New kid drivers, who started this summer and they’re not well versed or paying attention,” said Dixon.

“There’s been a wreck almost every other day out here,” said Katrina Espinoza. “I know I’ve probably upset a few, because I go too slow.”

Espinoza says she takes her time when driving through the construction, because she knows how devastating the accidents can be.

“My husband passed away about 4 and a half years ago. 12 years before that, my neighbor passed away in the same spot, on the service road. My husband passed away on the highway, it’s just dangerous,” Espinoza said. “I pray that everyone stays safe, and I’m glad nobody was seriously hurt yesterday.”

