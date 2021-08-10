SADLER, Texas (KXII) - The S&S Rams saw a huge turnaround in 2020, going two rounds deep in the playoffs.

The Rams had gone a combined 1-19 in the two years before that. Now, as they head into the 3rd season under head coach Josh Aleman, the Rams look to build off that confidence and continue that trend.

“The confidence, the seniority, everything we have has been building up for the last couple years. We’re ready to play,” receiver Eli Mahan said.

“Last years stuff is over with,” head coach Josh Aleman said. “We’re on to a new year. This team has to find their own identity and figure out what they want to be. The foundation was set, but what are we going to do with it? Time will tell.”

Time will also tell how quickly the underclassmen gain experience. The Rams lost a huge senior class last year, returning about half of their starters and in a tough district with Gunter, Bells, Leonard, Whitewright and Blue Ridge.

“We’re not going to surprise anybody this year,”Aleman said. “We’re also not going to back down. We respect everybody we play. Our goal is to go 1-0 every week and we’re going to do whatever it takes to win ball games.”

“It definitely boosts our mentality,” linebacker Josh Pittner said. “Makes us feel a little pride about S&S, we haven’t had that. We have room to improve. We weren’t perfect last year, now we have some great coaches in.”

