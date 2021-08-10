Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again

Twitter suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for one week following a violation of...
Twitter suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for one week following a violation of platform rules, it said.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter issued another suspension for the account of Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday.

The social media platform says Greene violated its rules and made statements that COVID-19 vaccines were failing.

She tweeted, “The FDA should not approve the COVID vaccines. There are too many reports of infection and spread of COVID-19 among vaccinated people.”

Twitter fired back, labeling the post as misleading and prevented her from tweeting for one week.

Greene also was temporarily suspended from tweeting for 12 hours last month because of sharing misinformation about the virus.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who went missing in Turner Falls was found safe 20 miles away in Ardmore.
Man who went missing from Turner Falls, found 20 miles away
Several agencies responded to a 3 car crash Sunday evening, in a construction zone.
Four hospitalized in chain reaction crash on US-75
A Hunt County man has been arrested for causing a crash that killed two people early Saturday...
Hunt County man arrested for fatal DWI crash
Big Boy 4014 is set to go on tour in August.
World’s largest steam engine to pass through Texoma Friday
George Garrison
Coalgate man arrested for child porn

Latest News

Volunteer High School in Hawkins County, Tennessee was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. It was...
Tennessee high school on lockdown after person with a gun reported on campus
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency...
High trust in doctors, nurses in US, AP-NORC poll finds
The package proposes nearly $550 billion in new spending on what are typically mainstays of...
$1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill set for final Senate passage
A Miami condo was evacuated late Monday night. Inspectors cited safety issues.
Miami orders residents to evacuate 8-story condo building