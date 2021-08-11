Texoma Local
1 in 5 parents won’t get eligible kids vaccinated, poll says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – A new poll finds a fifth of American parents with children eligible for COVID-19 vaccines say they definitely won’t vaccinate them.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation poll, another 23% of parents say they may get their kids vaccinated later, but not now.

Other concerns:

  • 88% of parents of unvaccinated kids say not enough is known about the shot’s long-term effects
  • 79% are worried about immediate side effects
  • 73% are concerned it could impact the fertility of their children

The poll also found there’s a close correlation between the vaccination status of parents and their attitudes on vaccinating their children.

Some 60% of vaccinated parents say their kids are also vaccinated, while just 4% of unvaccinated parents got the shot for their kids.

Overall, 41% of parents with children who are eligible for the vaccine have gotten it for them.

That’s up from 34 percent in June.

