Ardmore teacher says this next year will be challenging

After a summer of planning, Thursday morning Ardmore teachers will begin a new school year.
By Caroline Cluiss
Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - After a summer of planning, Thursday morning Ardmore teachers will begin a new school year.

Ardmore Band Director Chauvin Aaron said he’s been thinking about how to make up for lost time with his students.

“Right now educators all over the world are figuring out how to make up for this instructional time that’s been lost over the last eighteen months,” Aaron said.

Aaron said he and other teachers reorganized the curriculum to focus on what kids need to know to go to the next grade, not as much of what teachers would like them to know.

“We’ve really had to empower our student leadership team to develop some of those band director skills,” Aaron said. “To be able to be extra assistant band directors on the field, in order for us to reach our goals.”

Aaron said many of the students he’s spoken to so far aren’t excited about the school year. They’re worried they’ll just be missing out on a normal school year.

Aaron said he’s hoping that parents, other teachers, and the community can help him re-inspire students.

“What can we do to help them be the best version of themselves,” Aaron said. “So I’m looking forward to finding new ways to motivate the kids with things they haven’t done before because we’ve never been in this situation before.”

