Bryan County Sheriff Office moves forward after July escape

By Emily Tabar
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The three Bryan county escapees from July are in custody. The Sheriff’s office says they managed to escape from a portion of the old jail. News 12 got an exclusive look at the jail today, and sat down with Sheriff Johnny Christian to learn how they got out.

Last month three Bryan County Jail inmates escaped and have since been caught. Sheriff Johnny Christian said the place they gained access has been updated.

“None of us were aware of this weakness part of the construction to where the escapees could gain access to this causeway to get access to the outside,” said Bryan County Sheriff Johnny Christian.

Early morning on July 19th Stoney Ellis, Billy Don Payne and Roger Lee Mayfield were discovered missing.

Payne and Mayfield were found locally. Ellis was found with his girlfriend in Louisiana. Desire Dawn Lee was arrested for assisting the escape of an inmate, a felony, and is now in the Bryan County jail on a $100,000 bond.

“You can work day in, day out you know and try to identify weak spots. Sometimes you just don’t see the weak spots that an inmate might find,” said Christian.

Christian said the three inmates removed a toilet fixture from a cell and found a way into a causeway, a narrow place along the wall where cables and pipes are run.

“Once they gained access to the causeway they then were able to make it to a door, was able to get the rubber around the window of the door and was able to escape and then over the fence,” said Christian.

He said this causeway was part of the old jail constructed in the 1980s and was not part of the renovation several years ago.

“Now we have it fixed where the bars are put on this particular door and the windows in this causeway area,” said Christian.

This is Christian’s first jail escape since elected Sheriff.

There is no surveillance of their escape, something else Christian said has been improved.

“We have a really good system in place right now and made improvements, but we’re gonna even look into more improvements, better improvements,” said Christian.

They are continuing to make renovations to better improve security and safety.

