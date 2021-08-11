Dickson Comets

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) -It’s a new era for Dickson Football as the Comets looking to make some major strides in 2021 under the leadership of first year head coach Matt Suffal.

“We’re going to be tough, hard nosed, playing the game of football for four quarters,” said Suffal. I want everyone to know they compete against us when we’re done.”

The Comets return 7 starters on both sides of the ball, so Suffal will have some experience he can lean on. Heading into the season Dickson will not only has some maturity, but a fresh mindset as well.

“Our enthusiasm. We’re ready to get out there and kick some butt,” said Dickson offensive lineman Jack Jones. “We’ve been working real hard in the weight room.”

“These young men bought in this summer. We averaged over 45 pounds plus on maxes going up,” Suffal. “So we’re really excited how that’s going to translate to the field.”

Suffal believes if his team can have some success early the Comets will be in good position the rest of the season.

“You know we have Hugo and Comanche at home home right here, week zero and week one,” said Suffal. “I think if we can have success against them, we’ll have a great opportunity competing against everybody.”

“We got to stick together in the locker room for sure and everybody’s got to buy in and come together, said Jzavionn Bennett, Dickson wide receiver. ”Can’t have any fallout’s.”

