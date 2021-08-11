Hugo HS student arrested for bringing gun to school

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - Hugo High School was locked down Tuesday for a report of a student with a gun.

Hugo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Earl Dalke says a tip about a student with a gun was reported just before 10 a.m.

The school was locked down as a precaution for about an hour and a half while police and deputies searched the school.

Dalke says one student was arrested for possession of a pistol and was released to his mother later.

Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park confirms a second student was arrested for drugs.

Both were minors, so their names will not be released.

