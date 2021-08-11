Texoma Local
Plainview Indians

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) -The Plainview Indians are gearing up for another season of high expectations. After finishing last season 5-4, the Indians head into 2021 as the favorites to win their district.

“You know we’re ready to go. We’ve had a good summer so the kids are excited,” said Plainview head coach Joe Price. “A lot of coaches always compare the first day of practice to like Christmas morning. So we’re out here, we’re excited and we’re ready to go.”

Plainview only loses a small group of seniors from last season, which means the Indians will reload with plenty of experience coming back.

“We got a lot of guys who wanna win, who have been in big games and have won and that’s what we have differently going on,” said lane Johnson, Plainview defensive end. “We got a lot of guys who wanna win that are going to lead these younger guys to make that happen.”

“We always talk about being a tough, physical football team that ready does a great job of being relentless and hustling in all phases of the game. So that’s what we always strive to do,” said Price

“We have a little bit under our belt and leadership is there. We’ve got the experience this year,” said Plainview running back Jeston Gilliam. “We didn’t come out and play a lot of second halves last year and I think that’s going to change and we’ll be ready for that this year.”

Coach Price said his team finding success this season will come down to two key areas.

“You know getting better every week. No matter how good you are, there’s always room for improvement,” said Price. “Getting better every week and making sure we stay healthy all through the season. I think those are going to be the two big keys for us.”

