As schools to the south mandate masks, Texoma parents share their thoughts

DURANT, Texas (KXII) - The Oklahoma superintendent of Education, Joy Hofmeister, and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, are planning to meet this week to discuss school districts requiring masks.

“Well I’m kinda tossed in the air with it because at one point I do want to protect my children and the other children around them but at the same time I don’t want to hinder them either so they can talk to each other see what people look like some people have to feel faces and stuff like that, you’re going to feel a mask? That don’t work,” Jarrod Lewis said.

Lewis’ child goes to Calera schools.

“Well until they have to wear a mask they won’t but when they do they will wear a mask out of respect for others,” Lewis said.

Hofmeister said she plans to meet with Governor Stitt to discuss if he will issue a state of emergency.

Doing so, would allow school districts to require masks to be worn by students and staff.

“I know that my little guy had the flu two years in a row and he wore that mask this last year and he did not get the flu so these kids are germ ridden so masks might help a little bit, they’re helping with something,” Laci Kelley said.

Kelley said for the time being she is letting her children choose whether to wear a mask or not.

“If it helps it helps and if it doesn’t then we will learn that right? Along the way,” Kelley said.

Grandmother of a Durant high schooler and middle schooler, Jamie Lawson, said she is scared for their safety going back to school.

Lawson said her grandkids are not vaccinated, and she wants them to wear a mask.

“I really am scared for them to go without one but hopefully they will change their minds and have to wear them,” Lawson said.

Governor Stitt said he sees no need for him to issue a state of emergency.

