Wind Slowly Eases, Rain Chances Increase This Weekend
Primarily daytime activity expected Sat-Sun
Today’s satellite imagery shows some scattered high clouds streaming across the region but these are fairly thin and should not significantly interfere with the meteor shower taking place the next two nights, it looks like the peak numbers of meteors per hour will be tonight but still a fair number of them visible in the skies tomorrow night. Brisk southerly winds continue and it will be rather breezy overnight.
Water vapor imagery shows a belt of high pressure extending across the entire southern U.S., an upper wave will develop southward and head into Texoma, providing a chance of weekend showers and thunderstorms.
Futurecast indicates a weekend rain pattern with a general trend of afternoon/evening daytime activity and considerably lower rain chances at night and through the mornings.
Here’s the seven day:
Thursday: Mostly sunny
Friday: Mostly sunny
Saturday: 60% Showers/storms
Sunday: 60% Showers/storms
Monday: 40% Showers
Tuesday: 20% Showers
Wednesday: Mostly sunny
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist / News 12