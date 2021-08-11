Texoma Local
Wind Slowly Eases, Rain Chances Increase This Weekend

Primarily daytime activity expected Sat-Sun
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Today’s satellite imagery shows some scattered high clouds streaming across the region but these are fairly thin and should not significantly interfere with the meteor shower taking place the next two nights, it looks like the peak numbers of meteors per hour will be tonight but still a fair number of them visible in the skies tomorrow night. Brisk southerly winds continue and it will be rather breezy overnight.

Water vapor imagery shows a belt of high pressure extending across the entire southern U.S., an upper wave will develop southward and head into Texoma, providing a chance of weekend showers and thunderstorms.

Futurecast indicates a weekend rain pattern with a general trend of afternoon/evening daytime activity and considerably lower rain chances at night and through the mornings.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Mostly sunny

Saturday: 60% Showers/storms

Sunday: 60% Showers/storms

Monday: 40% Showers

Tuesday: 20% Showers

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist / News 12

