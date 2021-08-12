Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

2 Lone Grove teens killed in wreck near Sulphur

(Photo source: Raycom Image Bank)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - Two Lone Grove High School students were killed in a two-vehicle collision near Sulphur Thursday morning.

Oklahoma troopers said it happened just before 8 a.m. near mile marker 5 on the Chickasaw Turnpike.

A pickup crossed left of center and collided with a semi, sending the semi off the road when it caught fire.

Two minors were killed in the collision. The semi driver was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Troopers have not yet released any names, but said next of kin of the deceased had been notified.

The Lone Grove School District posted on its Facebook page Thursday that the two minors were students at Lone Grove High School.

We’ll have more on this tonight on News 12.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Durant police are investigating what’s being called a suspicious death at a gas station.
Man found dead in car at Durant gas station
After years of sun exposure, owners of the Old Firehouse Gym, Kevin and Devon Arrington, said...
Color of building puts Denison gym and city at odds
Doctors don’t know if Delta variant is in Grayson County
Doctors don’t know if Delta variant is in Grayson County
Body found on SOSU campus identified as Antlers man
Hospitals all over Texas are saying that they are filling up when it comes to COVID-19, and...
COVID-19 putting stress on Grayson County hospitals

Latest News

West facade of the Supreme Court Building in Washington.
Oklahoma court: Supreme Court McGirt ruling not retroactive
Man found dead in car at Durant gas station MIKE LIVE SHOT 9
Man found dead in car at Durant gas station
Doctors don’t know if Delta variant is in Grayson County
Doctors don’t know if Delta variant is in Grayson County
Durant police are investigating what’s being called a suspicious death at a gas station.
Man found dead in car at Durant gas station