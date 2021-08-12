2 Lone Grove teens killed in wreck near Sulphur

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - Two Lone Grove High School students were killed in a two-vehicle collision near Sulphur Thursday morning.

Oklahoma troopers said it happened just before 8 a.m. near mile marker 5 on the Chickasaw Turnpike.

A pickup crossed left of center and collided with a semi, sending the semi off the road when it caught fire.

Two minors were killed in the collision. The semi driver was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Troopers have not yet released any names, but said next of kin of the deceased had been notified.

The Lone Grove School District posted on its Facebook page Thursday that the two minors were students at Lone Grove High School.

