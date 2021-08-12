Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

21-year-old unvaccinated mother fighting for life after emergency C-section following COVID-19 complications

By KSL staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREM, Utah (KSL) – A 21-year-old mother in Utah gave birth through emergency C-section last week following complications from COVID-19.

She’s among the 80% of pregnant women who are not vaccinated in the U.S.

“She is a stubborn, strong, vivacious young woman,” said Jenny Bakes, whose niece Grayson Bakes came down with COVID-19 last week while she was 34 weeks pregnant.

Grayson and her newborn son Lennon are now in the hospital, where Grayson is fighting for her life.

“We’re not thinking in terms of how long it’s going to take her to get well. We’re thinking in terms of her survival,” Jenny Bakes said. “It’s really such a day-to-day thing.”

Grayson was not vaccinated, and she is not alone. Most pregnant women are not.

“Our best estimates are about 20% of pregnant women in Utah are vaccinated,” said Dr. Sean Esplin, senior medical director of women’s health at Intermountain Healthcare.

It’s not just Utah. That number is just slightly less than the national average of 22%.

“This is a population of people, pregnant women, where it’s understandable that people might be slow to adopt it, but there is enough information now that we really should be making that move, and really pushing to get people vaccinated,” Esplin said.

Getting vaccinated could have kept Grayson out of the hospital. Instead, she’s on machines to help her breathe, maybe even unaware she has a son.

“We are not confident that she is aware of what’s going on,” Jenny Bakes said.

The Bakes family hopes their story is enough to convince others.

“Just get vaccinated and wear a mask,” Jenny Bakes said. “This is a small thing. It’s a mask. This is you caring enough for yourself, or your family, and for others in your community to be cautious.”

The two leading organizations representing specialists in obstetric care – the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine – were recommending patients consult with their doctor, then determine whether to get vaccinated.

They changed their guidance on July 30, now recommending all pregnant women get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KSL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Durant police are investigating what’s being called a suspicious death at a gas station.
Man found dead in car at Durant gas station
After years of sun exposure, owners of the Old Firehouse Gym, Kevin and Devon Arrington, said...
Color of building puts Denison gym and city at odds
Body found on SOSU campus identified as Antlers man
Doctors don’t know if Delta variant is in Grayson County
Doctors don’t know if Delta variant is in Grayson County
Hospitals all over Texas are saying that they are filling up when it comes to COVID-19, and...
COVID-19 putting stress on Grayson County hospitals

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Dr. Anthony Fauci says an additional COVID-19 booster shot will be recommended for previously...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; vaccine booster shot to be recommended for weakened immune systems
Texas State Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, wears running shoes as she filibusters Senate Bill...
Texas senator ends 15-hour filibuster over GOP voting bill
It's back-to-school shopping season, and the National Retail Federation is expecting record...
Back-to-school shopping may be affected by COVID-19 surge, supply chain kinks
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says