Ada Cougars

ADA, Okla (KXII) - There are changes just about everywhere you look in Ada this year, starting at the top.

Brad O’Steen takes over the Cougars program after spending three seasons in Lone Grove. He was able to turn them into a playoff caliber team. While the coach, schemes and players will look different, the one thing that remains the same. Tradition.

“When I was growing up, it was the place to be, back in the 90′s,” O’Steen said. “When I got the chance to come to Ada, it was a no-brainer for me. It’s Ada, and I’m excited to be here.”

“When you’re little, you go out and watch those players play, and those were role models to you,” linebacker Caden Ross said. “It means a lot to now be someones role model.”

The Cougars are coming off a tough 2020 campaign after their season was ended by COVID-19 after picking up a first round playoff win. But that just gives them more motivation for the year to come.

“These guys are hungry,” O’Steen said. “You’re dangerous when you’re hungry. These guys are hungry to work hard. They’re hungry to be successful. And they’re hungry to go win. So when you put that combination together, a lot of good things can happen.”

“People didn’t think we would be pretty good because of how last year happened,” linebacker Tre Ivy said. “But we have a new coach, we have new players. We’re all young, we can build up. It could be a mystery. No one would really know.”

