Ardmore students are ready to make new friends

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - It still doesn’t quite look like a normal school year at Ardmore city schools. Masks aren’t required but many of the students I saw this morning were wearing them anyway. But some things stay the same- just like any year, kids were a little bit excited and a little bit nervous.

KXII asked kids what they were looking forward to.

“To make new friends,” Nicholas Young said.

“To make new friends and a new teacher,” Ava Seybold said.

“Mainly the new food I heard you have here,” Mason Fowler said.

Mason and his brother Jeremiah moved to a new school, and Jeremiah‘s less than thrilled.

“Because I don’t really feel that comfortable here,” Jeremiah said.

Lincoln principal Lacey Barton said students adjusted well to the COVID precautions last year.

“Our elementary students, we were concerned last year with the mask wearing and those things but overall our students did really well last year,” Barton said.

Masks aren’t required this year because of Senate Bill 658, but Barton said are other ways to keep the germs at bay.

“Washing hands, sanitizing, students have their own supplies so there’s not the sharing of those things,” Barton said. “Students don’t transition in the hallways often. It’s pretty scheduled so that we don’t have a lot of grades crossing each other. Just really we minimize the contact from class to class.”

Barton said she feels like her staff is well prepared for COVID-related challenges.

“We have the legwork already in place from previous year to know what to do and how to handle things in a more safe and healthy way,” Barton said. “So our students can dive into academics and enrichment and really see growth.”

