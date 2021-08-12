Texoma Local
Denison 4-year-old returns home after rare infection

By Emily Tabar
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - After months of fighting for her life, a Denison 4-year-old finally got to come home Wednesday night.

Lylah Baker was diagnosed with Burkholderia Pseudomallei, a rare bacterial infection only known to exist in southeast Asia and northern Australia.

She is only one of 4 cases in the United States. The last case, diagnosed in July, was the second to die from the infection.

4-year-old Lylah Baker has been fighting for her life against a rare infection since May.

The CDC is investigating how the rare infection was brought to the U.S. and how one source may have infected 4 people living in 4 noncontiguous states.

Lylah and her parents, Dustin and Josy Baker, were escorted home last night by first responders in Whitewright, Denison, Tom Bean, Bells and Fannin and Grayson counties.

She still has a long road to full recovery ahead of her with extensive therapy.

This Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at 1880 Ice House in Denison, a benefit will be held to help Lylah’s parents as they recover from missing the past several months of work.

Lylah and her parents, Dustin and Josy Baker, were escorted home last night by first responders in Whitewright, Denison, Tom Bean, Bells and Fannin and Grayson counties.

