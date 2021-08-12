Doctors don’t know if Delta variant is in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - As covid-19 cases continue to rise in Grayson County, so is the talk about what the Delta variant is and if it is here in Grayson County.

News 12 spoke with the Infectious Disease Specialist for Grayson County, Dr. Minaxi Rathod, she said they don’t know if the Delta variant is in Grayson County, but they know it’s in the area.

She said positive covid tests from Grayson county, along with 10 other counties in North Texas, are randomly selected to be sent to Austin, to be tested for the Delta variant.

She said 432 positive samples were pulled, 7 of them were positive for the Delta variant.

Those tests were done just two days ago.

“We guess that yes some of them would be positive for delta when each sequence is done on each specimen so at this time it is hard for us to say if Delta variant is there or not there, it is there but we do not have all the data on that,” Rathod said.

That data is not being tracked because again, not all people who test positive are tested to see which variant they have, but Dr. Rathod said Wednesday afternoon that less than 4% of the people that are being treated in hospitals in Grayson County are fully vaccinated.

And most of what they’re seeing is the original strain also called the “alpha” strain.

“We are seeing more of alpha that is being reported but we have to keep in mind that every positive test is not sequenced these are just couple that are being picked so we might be missing quite a bit that are not being tested for delta,” Rathod said.

In total there are 75 Covid-19 patients at Texoma Medical Center, and 12 at Wilson and Jones.

Those numbers have risen in the last week Dr. Rathod said.

She said none of the people in the hospital in Grayson County right now have had Covid-19 before.

“The key difference that I am, that we are seeing in the hospitals right now we are seeing younger population ranging between 30-50,” Rathod said.

Dr. Rathod said in order to get tested for the Delta variant you have to test positive for Covid first.

The testing for the Delta variant is in Austin, no places in Grayson County or in the Dallas area are doing the testing.

