Man found dead in car at gas station

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - Durant police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at a gas station.

A man was found dead in his car at a Valero on Southeast 3rd Street and East Florida street.

Detective Brandon Mitchell said the call came in around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The unidentified man was found in the passenger seat of the car, said police.

Mitchell confirmed the man found dead is from Texas.

Durant police and the Medical examiner’s office are still on scene.

OSBI will be out to process the crime scene.

His cause of death is still under investigation.

