Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Oklahoma court: McGirt ruling should not be applied retroactively to criminal cases

West facade of the Supreme Court Building in Washington.
West facade of the Supreme Court Building in Washington.(Source: U.S. Supreme Court)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KXII) - The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has ruled 4-0 that Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling does not apply retroactively to convictions that were final when it was decided.

This decision would mean that the state no longer has to re-try the tens of thousands of cases impacted by the original decision. Since the McGirt ruling, the court has dismissed numerous state convictions with Native American suspects or victims.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Durant police are investigating what’s being called a suspicious death at a gas station.
Man found dead in car at Durant gas station
After years of sun exposure, owners of the Old Firehouse Gym, Kevin and Devon Arrington, said...
Color of building puts Denison gym and city at odds
Body found on SOSU campus identified as Antlers man
Doctors don’t know if Delta variant is in Grayson County
Doctors don’t know if Delta variant is in Grayson County
Hospitals all over Texas are saying that they are filling up when it comes to COVID-19, and...
COVID-19 putting stress on Grayson County hospitals

Latest News

Man found dead in car at Durant gas station MIKE LIVE SHOT 9
Man found dead in car at Durant gas station
Doctors don’t know if Delta variant is in Grayson County
Doctors don’t know if Delta variant is in Grayson County
Durant police are investigating what’s being called a suspicious death at a gas station.
Man found dead in car at Durant gas station
After years of sun exposure, owners of the Old Firehouse Gym, Kevin and Devon Arrington, said...
Color of building puts Denison gym and city at odds