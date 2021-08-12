Oklahoma court: McGirt ruling should not be applied retroactively to criminal cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KXII) - The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has ruled 4-0 that Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling does not apply retroactively to convictions that were final when it was decided.

This decision would mean that the state no longer has to re-try the tens of thousands of cases impacted by the original decision. Since the McGirt ruling, the court has dismissed numerous state convictions with Native American suspects or victims.

