Saturday-Sunday Rain Update

Today’s water vapor and radar imagery shows a pattern that continues to develop where upper level kinetic energy (wind) is beginning to carve out weak low pressure wave over the central United States. This slow process will achieve a threshold value by late Friday into Saturday to generate scattered showers and thunderstorms in Texoma.

Indeed, Futurecast indicates a few showers/storms developing Friday evening, mainly north of Texoma. A few more may pop Saturday morning, but the heavier concentration of rain and thunderstorms can be expected Saturday afternoon. This activity dies off Saturday night but probably regenerates to some degree on Sunday. It looks like rain chances will be higher Saturday than Sunday.

Temperatures heat back up, rain drops out of the forecast by Tuesday, but another front brings renewed chances for precipitation late next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: 20% Thunderstorms late afternoon/night

Saturday: 60% Showers/storms

Sunday: 40% Showers/storms

Monday: 40% Showers

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

Thursday: 30% Rain

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist / News 12