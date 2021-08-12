Sherman Bearcats

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Cory Cain era has begun in Sherman.

The first year head coach joins the Bearcats program after spending the last 15 seasons in Allen. He takes over a Sherman program that is coming off a playoff berth.

“The people are hungry,” Cole said. “The kids are hungry to do some special stuff. There’s a lot of football tradition here. I did my homework. It’s a great place, and I’m super happy to be here.”

“Trying to create winning culture,” quarterback Phoenix Grand said. “We’ve made it to the playoffs and such, but we want to make deep runs. Bring back the state championship.”

There is a lot of new in Sherman this year. There is a new head coach, new facilities, and with only three starters coming back on offense you can bet things are going to look different in Bearcat Country.

“We’re going to be winner, that’s it,” defensive lineman Anthony Gionfriddo said. “We’re going to win games, we’re going to work hard. The only way you’re going to beat us is if you’re better. You’re not going to work harder than us or anything like that.”

“When you come watch us, you’re going to watch a team that plays very hard and does things fundamentally sound,” Cain said. “We’ve got some coaches with some juice. You’re going to see a little juice on our sideline with our coaching staff that carries over to the kids. Hopefully the community will be right beside us. We’re going to have a lot of fun.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.