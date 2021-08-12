Texoma Local
Silo School District asking for $33.4 million in latest bond

By Emily Tabar
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SILO, Okla. (KXII) - The Silo School District is hoping for voters to pass a $33.4 million bond next month for a new high school.

Silo students from 7th through 12th grade are taught under one roof built in the 1970s, but that building wasn’t designed to hold around 500 students at one time.

“We need this not only for the future, we need it right now,” said Silo Superintendent, Kate McDonald.

McDonald said a new high school is long overdue.

“Until our early childhood bond passed in 2017 we’ve been for 20 years without anything on the books as far as bonds and improvements,” said McDonald.

“I went to school here and this school is the same school as when I went, and I’m old,” said Silo alumna and teacher, Pam Dellinger.

Dellinger teaches 9th and 10th grade English.

“We’re sending kids all over the campus because we’ve stuck people in closets and other buildings and just different places just to find places for all of our kids. We’ve just outgrown our building. It’s hard, when you pack so many kids in a classroom, it’s hard to teach them all,” said Dellinger.

Silo students from 7th through 12th grade are taught under one roof built in the 1970s, but that building wasn’t designed to hold around 500 students at one time.(KXII)

Industry growth is causing the district to grow rapidly. They are starting to see triple digit class sizes.

“We are just at critical mass right now. We need more room for these students and they’re just gonna keep coming and we have to be able to provide for them,” said McDonald.

The $33.4 million bond would build a new high school, cafeteria and event center, and repair the existing high school, which would house 6th through 8th graders.

The bond would increase taxes by 24.8%.

“I invite anybody that doesn’t understand to come and tour our building, to see the needs You will definitely see the needs if you’re here,” said Dellinger.

The school bond vote is set for September 14th. Anyone living in the Silo School District is encouraged to vote.

