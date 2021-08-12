SOSU prepares for volleyball season

DURANT, Okla (KXII) - The Southeastern volleyball team is hard at work preparing for the upcoming season.

The Storm did not get to play volleyball last fall. They were given a partial season in the Spring, but the Storm is looking forward to getting back on the court.

“We haven’t had a real season since the fall of 2019,” libero Grace Shehadeh said. “We played a little bit in the spring but I’m super excited to have a real season. We have some scrimmages coming up and a lot of matches coming up. So I’m super excited.”

“I’m extremely excited,” setter Ruthie Forson said. “I think last year, it was my first season, but it was a little off. We played in the Spring, but I am very excited to have a full season.”

“It’s exciting to be back and hopefully, knock on wood, have a normal regular season,” head coach Nicole Solum-Mitchell said. “It was nice to play in the Spring a little bit, but we’re ready to go.”

Southeastern will open the season at home on September 2nd.

