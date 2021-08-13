Texoma Local
Ardmore Tigers

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - Despite making it to the second round of the playoffs in 2020, the Ardmore Tigers feel like they have something to prove this year.

The Tigers were a very young team last year, which means that almost all of their starters are back on both sides of the ball. That includes some big play makers that are setting the bar high for the upcoming year.

“We have a different skill set of kids this year,” head coach Josh Newby said. “Our quarterback gives us the ability to do some things that we haven’t been able to do in a long time at a real high level. We’ve got a good receiving group, I love our running backs, our offensive line is a neat group to work with. Hopefully we can be a well balanced offense, get after it, and have fun.”

“Last year we were good,” receiver Jalen Reed said, “But this year we’re taking the steps to be great. We want to be the best team Ardmore ever had.”

The word speed will be used a lot in Ardmore this year. Last Spring, the Tigers won the class 5A State track meet and they hope that is a trend that will continue this Fall.

“We’ve got a majority of those guys who were a part of the state track meet state championship team back and on this team,” Newby said. “Hopefully we can utilize our speed. This groups football IQ has really improved too.”

“We kind of know what to expect,” defensive back Evan Smith said. “We don’t count anyone out, but we know what to expect and challenge. There’s always room for improvement. We’ve come a long way and developed as a team, come together and bonded.”

