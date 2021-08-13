CATCH THE TRAIN: World’s largest steam engine locomotive chugs through Texoma

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - If you were caught in the traffic Friday afternoon, here’s why: the worlds largest steam engine locomotive passed through Texoma.

The Union Pacific steam engine is headed to Fort Worth next and then Houston, New Orleans; with several stops in between, all to reach it’s final destination of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

It’s a part of their heritage fleet tour, aimed at bringing the magic back in the railroad industry.

“It’s to commemorate, to recognize how important railroading is and the role that steam locomotives played in the development of our country,” said Union Pacific engineer Ed Dickens.

Hundreds gathered on both sides of the Red River, to watch the largest steam engine locomotive pass through.

“This is like a Grateful Dead concert where people from all over the country are flocking to these rails to see this magnificent train,” said Train-enthusiast Tom Setcos.

“It retired in ‘61 and that’s the year we graduated high school! So, we’re very busy in Denison getting our fellow classmates together,” Marie Ridinger said.

Known as Big Boy, the 135′ long, 17′ tall, and 11′ wide steam engine weighs as much as three conventional trains. It’s why historians say there were only twenty-five of them built, with 8 in museums across the country.

“It’s a part of history,” said Red River Museum director David Reader. “I mean, that was the railroad back then. The Big Boy could pull like 250 cars- amazing!”

Big Boy is currently on a 4,000 mile trip, taking several stops throughout the country.

“It’s not like a modern train, it can’t go for hundreds and thousands of miles. A steam engine can’t do that. We have to do this level of servicing every 50 or 60 miles,” said Dickens.

The excitement could be felt throughout Texoma, from train-junkies, and history buffs alike.

“I come from Detroit, Michigan just to be here and guess what? I’m following it to Houston! This is just something else, something remarkable,” Setcosti said.

