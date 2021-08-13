DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The Denison Yellow Jackets will have plenty of familiar faces back this year, along with a big new one, as Brent Whitson takes the reins as the program’s new head coach. Despite the Yellow Jackets having a new leading man, the goals for the team remain the same.

“We’re talking about getting to Arlington in December and so to do that you have to get better every week and you have to have that kind of focus,” said coach Whitson.

The Yellow Jackets return 15 starters from 2020 and having a veteran team has helped make Whitson’s transition easier.

“He hasn’t be able to gripe at us as much because of these returning starters that we have,” said Jalik Lewis, Denison defensive back. “So we know what we want to do and he sees that and he wants to take us to that next level that we want to go to.”

“Defensively our kids can finish our coaches sentences. They’ve been doing it the same way since they were in the 8th and 9th grade,” said Whitson. “So they’re very attune to what coach Wallace wants and what the coaches want. Offensively it’s been exciting to take that experience on the field and teach them new things. Because if you know football, then you can learn new football easier.”

“It’s been way easier than I thought it was going to be,” said Denison quarterback Caleb Heavner. “Coach Whitson came in here and really started coaching us really hard from day one.”

“He gets on us but he loves us up afterwards,” said Lewis.

Heading his first season at Denison and the Battle of the Ax drawing closer, Whitson knows the identity he wants for his program.

“That we were far sighted,” said Whitson. That we didn’t just stop in that first ball game. Play Sherman and that was kind of the end all, be all.”

“You know I definitely think we’re more motivated after losing in the first round of the playoffs last year,” said Heavner.

“We have to get better every week,” Whitson said. “You don’t waltz through 7-5A and it’s as tough a 5A district as there is in 5A division two.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.