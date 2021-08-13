Texoma Local
Driver flown via air evac to hospital after rollover wreck in Whitesboro Friday morning

Single vehicle wreck Friday morning left driver of the car transported via air evac to hospital
Single vehicle wreck Friday morning left driver of the car transported via air evac to hospital
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - A single vehicle roll over wreck left driver transported via air evac to hospital after sustaining significant injuries.

The wreck occurred shortly after 8:35 a.m. Friday morning off of Business Highway 377, causing the highway to be shut down to get the car cleared from the scene.

Whitesboro Fire Department along with Sherman Fire Rescue and DPS assisted in the 45 minute rescue operation to get the driver out of the vehicle.

Whitesboro Fire Chief said it was an older gentlemen driving the car.

Whitesboro residents who live off Business highway 377 said wrecks happen on that part of the highway very frequently.

“Pay attention, there’s no shoulder on this road really if you go off this road and try to over correct you’re going to go flying, slow down, you can’t see what’s coming around on the curve under the bridge and vice versa when they’re coming up this way they don’t see anything this direction so slow down I mean they didn’t even put my mailboxes down here because it’s such a dangerous curve they refuse to and they are all the way up the road.” Christine Lunsford said.

The driver’s injuries are unknown at this time.

