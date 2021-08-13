Fire captain died in the line of duty, leaves behind wife and 2 daughters

FREDERICK, Md. (Gray News) – A fire captain was killed in the line of duty responding to a house fire Wednesday evening.

While operating inside the home, Captain Joshua Laird, 46, fell through the first floor into the basement.

After a mayday went over the radio, Frederick County Fire and Rescue said teams of firefighters were immediately deployed to rescue Laird.

The captain was extricated, given emergency medical care and taken to the hospital where he died from the injuries sustained.

“Today is an incredibly tragic day for the Frederick County Fire Service family. Captain Laird was a dedicated public safety professional committed to serving the citizens of Frederick County,” said Fire Chief Tom Coe. “There are no words to truly capture what his loss means to his fire service family and our organization.”

Laird, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, was a 21-year veteran of the fire department.

He began his firefighting career as a volunteer at the Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Company 1 and ended his last alarm as a captain at Green Valley Fire Station 25.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

“Today tragedy has befallen our family”, said International Association of Firefighters Local 3666 President Stephen Jones. “While we are keenly aware of the dangers of our profession, every day we put on our uniform with the hope that we will safely return home. We stand ready to support the Laird family, and each other, as we grieve this loss.”

Officials say several agencies will provide Laird an escort as he is transported from the Washington Hospital Center to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

Once complete, an honorable procession will bring Laird back to his family and local community for full funeral services - date, time and location to be finalized.

“Words cannot describe my heartbreak over Captain Josh Laird’s tragic death. He touched many lives during his long career with Frederick County. We often take for granted the bravery our firefighters show every day. Tonight, sadly, we are reminded of how dangerous the job really is. Josh is a hero. I ask everyone to keep his wife, children, the Laird family, and all of our firefighters, in their prayers during this most difficult time”, said Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner.

