Lone Grove mourns death of two students after collision near Sulphur

Lone Grove, Okla. (KXII) - A community is grieving after two Lone Grove students died Thursday morning in a head-on collision on the Chickasaw turnpike.

Jaetyn Cameron and Cole Evans were beloved members of the Longhorn baseball team.

Lone Grove baseball coach Tyler Pybas said Cameron and Evans were two of the greatest teammates he’s ever coached.

Cole Evans, #16, was vigorous and hardworking.

“He played the game like every day was opening day,” Pybas said “He had the dirtiest uniform. It didn’t matter if he was playing the outfield or the infield. He was gonna lay out for baseball. He was gonna do whatever it took to get the job done.”

Jaetyn Cameron, #9, was a leader, dependable.

“You knew when he was on the mound that he was going to throw a lot of strikes,” Pybas said. “So you knew that he was going to always keep you in a ball game because of how many strikes he threw.”

Pybas said Cameron and Evans were players he could count on- best friends with good sportsmanship.

“They were working together, hunting fish together, did so many things together,” Pybas said. “Aggravated each other. That was always a lot of fun to see when Cole would aggravate Jaetyn.”

Pybas said he’s got great memories of the boys on the field.

“They’d get through playing catch, getting ready to start practice and Cole would come up behind him and pull his mullet and yank his hair,” Pybas said. “And Cole would start running from him. And if Jaetyn could ever corner him he would try to pay him back. But it was hard to round Cole up.”

Pybas said he’s working on several ways his team can honor Cameron and Evans.

“They exemplified how to live your life and how to play the game the way it’s supposed to be played,” Pybas said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.