Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Lone Grove mourns death of two students after collision near Sulphur

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lone Grove, Okla. (KXII) - A community is grieving after two Lone Grove students died Thursday morning in a head-on collision on the Chickasaw turnpike.

Jaetyn Cameron and Cole Evans were beloved members of the Longhorn baseball team.

Lone Grove baseball coach Tyler Pybas said Cameron and Evans were two of the greatest teammates he’s ever coached.

Cole Evans, #16, was vigorous and hardworking.

“He played the game like every day was opening day,” Pybas said “He had the dirtiest uniform. It didn’t matter if he was playing the outfield or the infield. He was gonna lay out for baseball. He was gonna do whatever it took to get the job done.”

Jaetyn Cameron, #9, was a leader, dependable.

“You knew when he was on the mound that he was going to throw a lot of strikes,” Pybas said. “So you knew that he was going to always keep you in a ball game because of how many strikes he threw.”

Pybas said Cameron and Evans were players he could count on- best friends with good sportsmanship.

“They were working together, hunting fish together, did so many things together,” Pybas said. “Aggravated each other. That was always a lot of fun to see when Cole would aggravate Jaetyn.”

Pybas said he’s got great memories of the boys on the field.

“They’d get through playing catch, getting ready to start practice and Cole would come up behind him and pull his mullet and yank his hair,” Pybas said. “And Cole would start running from him. And if Jaetyn could ever corner him he would try to pay him back. But it was hard to round Cole up.”

Pybas said he’s working on several ways his team can honor Cameron and Evans.

“They exemplified how to live your life and how to play the game the way it’s supposed to be played,” Pybas said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Lone Grove High School students were killed in a wreck Thursday morning in Sulphur.
2 Lone Grove teens killed in wreck near Sulphur
Durant police are investigating what’s being called a suspicious death at a gas station.
Man found dead in car at Durant gas station
Doctors don’t know if Delta variant is in Grayson County
Doctors don’t know if Delta variant is in Grayson County
After years of sun exposure, owners of the Old Firehouse Gym, Kevin and Devon Arrington, said...
Color of building puts Denison gym and city at odds
Texas man's 'suspicious death' being investigated in Durant.
Texas man’s ‘suspicious death’ being investigated in Durant

Latest News

The Union Pacific steam engine is headed to Fort Worth next and then Houston, New Orleans; with...
CATCH THE TRAIN: World’s largest steam engine locomotive chugs through Texoma
Single vehicle wreck Friday morning left driver of the car transported via air evac to hospital
Driver flown via air evac to hospital after rollover wreck in Whitesboro Friday morning
COVID Vaccines
Whitmer signs directive aimed at getting additional COVID-19 vaccine doses
A multi-vehicle wreck involving an overturned semi truck has shut down southbound US-75 in Howe...
Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down southbound US-75 in Howe