Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down southbound US-75 in Howe

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - A multi-vehicle wreck involving an overturned semi truck has shut down southbound US-75 in Howe at exit 52 Friday afternoon.

Howe Police on scene tell us it happened at 10:35 Friday morning when a semi truck ran into the back of a pickup truck and a flatbed truck in the southbound lanes.

The driver of the semi was flown by air ambulance and the drivers of the two pickups were transported by ambulance.

Police don’t know the extent of their injuries, but said the drivers, all adult men, were able to talk.

Fuel from two of the vehicles spilled on the highway.

Police say they hope to reopen the highway before 2 p.m.

**ACCIDENT IN HOWE** SB 75 @ EXIT 53 is shut down due to a major accident south of that location. Traffic is being... Posted by Van Alstyne Police Department on Friday, August 13, 2021

