Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down southbound US-75 in Howe

A multi-vehicle wreck involving an overturned semi truck has shut down southbound US-75 in Howe...
A multi-vehicle wreck involving an overturned semi truck has shut down southbound US-75 in Howe at exit 52 Friday afternoon.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - A multi-vehicle wreck involving an overturned semi truck has shut down southbound US-75 in Howe at exit 52 Friday afternoon.

Howe Police on scene tell us it happened at 10:35 Friday morning when a semi truck ran into the back of a pickup truck and a flatbed truck in the southbound lanes.

The driver of the semi was flown by air ambulance and the drivers of the two pickups were transported by ambulance.

Police don’t know the extent of their injuries, but said the drivers, all adult men, were able to talk.

Fuel from two of the vehicles spilled on the highway.

Police say they hope to reopen the highway before 2 p.m.

**ACCIDENT IN HOWE** SB 75 @ EXIT 53 is shut down due to a major accident south of that location. Traffic is being...

Posted by Van Alstyne Police Department on Friday, August 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Lone Grove High School students were killed in a wreck Thursday morning in Sulphur.
2 Lone Grove teens killed in wreck near Sulphur
Durant police are investigating what’s being called a suspicious death at a gas station.
Man found dead in car at Durant gas station
Doctors don’t know if Delta variant is in Grayson County
Doctors don’t know if Delta variant is in Grayson County
After years of sun exposure, owners of the Old Firehouse Gym, Kevin and Devon Arrington, said...
Color of building puts Denison gym and city at odds
Texas man's 'suspicious death' being investigated in Durant.
Texas man’s ‘suspicious death’ being investigated in Durant

Latest News

Texas man's 'suspicious death' being investigated in Durant.
Texas man’s ‘suspicious death’ being investigated in Durant
Texoma officers remind drivers of school zone procedures as back to school starts up for...
School zone procedures for back to school drivers
The psychology behind vaccine hesitancy
The psychology behind vaccine hesitancy
A police officer guides kids across the crosswalk at Lincoln Elementary in Ardmore.
Ardmore students are ready to make new friends