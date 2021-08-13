The psychology behind vaccine hesitancy

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Every person in the U.S gets to decide whether they want to get the vaccine or not.

Since the choice boils down to the individual, psychology might be the key to understanding why some people stray away from the shot and why others jump in line.

When the COVID-19 vaccine finally became available, Penelope Tipling was one of the people getting in line.

“I’ve had friends die from it, and they were older like me,” said Tipling.

“I have several health problems; it’s just better for me to be vaccinated; I get all of the vaccines.”

Infectious disease consultant Dr. Minaxi Rathod said people like Tipling are the minority.

“In Grayson County, our vaccination rate is about 38 percent. That is very low compared to the rest of the country,” said Dr. Rathod.

Rathod referred us to a German study regarding some reasons why people are vaccine hesitant.

That study found some people lack confidence in the effectiveness and safety of a vaccine, and others think the virus isn’t serious enough to get a shot.

Some think the downside of the vaccine outweighs the benefits.

Plus, it doesn’t always feel convenient to go get the shot.

And the decision to be vaccinated is individualistic.

“There has never been such a dilemma to get the vaccine or not to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Rathod.

She said 95 percent of the patients she sees in the hospital for COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

“We are so lucky in this country and in this area. The vaccine is readily available; we all are in a very lucky country,” said Dr. Rathod.

She added that she wants to see the area vaccinated to at least 70 percent, which would mean that Grayson County could reach herd immunity.

She also broke down a few common questions and myths about the COVID-19 vaccine.

How safe and effective is the vaccine?

“I think it’s very important for us to make it clear, yes the vaccine has been very effective, it has been very well studied, and the vaccine has been a protective mechanism,” said Dr. Rathod.

She added that the vaccine keeps symptoms mild if someone catches the virus.

Do young people need the vaccine?

“What we are seeing right now, our patients are younger, they are between the ages of 20-50, and they do not have any comorbidities,” said Dr. Rathod.

“But they are sick, they are on the ventilator, they are on high oxygen, and it has taken them a long time to recover.”

Can the vaccine be safe when it is still so new?

“The technology has been there for 30 years,” said Dr. Rathod. “It is just that before we did not have a disease that required immediate attention, or immediate care, or immediate protection.”

She added that the vaccines went through studies and were tested on thousands of people in trials before becoming available to the general public.

What’s in the vaccine?

“The vaccine has been made from one of the proteins of the COVID,” said Dr. Rathod. “It has been very well regulated through different phases to make it ineffective to cause the disease. But at the same time, it would produce and stimulate some of the cells in our body that will bring antibodies which will be protective.”

Should people be concerned about the side effects of the vaccine?

“We as physicians in healthcare do understand when we read about some of the side effects associated with any drug, which includes vaccines,” said Dr. Rathod. “But when you look and compare the side effects versus the protection, you would be surprised that the percentage of side effects are so low compared to the protection it gives.”

