Scattered Rain, But Also Dry Periods this Weekend

A weak front coupled with an upper wave and a hot, humid air mass fired off heavy thunderstorms over central Oklahoma on Friday, and just a couple of these affected parts of Texoma as well. This activity generated an outflow boundary, think of it as a miniature cold front, which will move southward and probably kick off more storms overnight. Severe weather is possible but rather unlikely, odds for severe weather are less than 5%. The primary issue will be lightning and some pockets of very heavy rainfall.

Futurecast is struggling with this weather pattern, overnight storms wind down Saturday morning, there will still be a chance for rain through the weekend but I have lowered overall chances after tomorrow morning to 30%, primarily in the afternoon.

High pressure rebuilds next week and its back to hot and humid with Heat Indexes over 100. Another front late next week brings rain back into the outlook Friday.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: 30% Showers/storms

Sunday: 30% Showers/storms

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: 20% Showers

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Friday: 40% Thunderstorms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist / News 12