Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Scattered Rain, But Also Dry Periods this Weekend

Rain potential has decreased a bit for Sat-Sun.
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A weak front coupled with an upper wave and a hot, humid air mass fired off heavy thunderstorms over central Oklahoma on Friday, and just a couple of these affected parts of Texoma as well. This activity generated an outflow boundary, think of it as a miniature cold front, which will move southward and probably kick off more storms overnight. Severe weather is possible but rather unlikely, odds for severe weather are less than 5%. The primary issue will be lightning and some pockets of very heavy rainfall.

Futurecast is struggling with this weather pattern, overnight storms wind down Saturday morning, there will still be a chance for rain through the weekend but I have lowered overall chances after tomorrow morning to 30%, primarily in the afternoon.

High pressure rebuilds next week and its back to hot and humid with Heat Indexes over 100. Another front late next week brings rain back into the outlook Friday.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: 30% Showers/storms

Sunday: 30% Showers/storms

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: 20% Showers

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Friday: 40% Thunderstorms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist / News 12

Most Read

Two Lone Grove High School students were killed in a wreck Thursday morning in Sulphur.
2 Lone Grove teens killed in wreck near Sulphur
Durant police are investigating what’s being called a suspicious death at a gas station.
Man found dead in car at Durant gas station
Doctors don’t know if Delta variant is in Grayson County
Doctors don’t know if Delta variant is in Grayson County
After years of sun exposure, owners of the Old Firehouse Gym, Kevin and Devon Arrington, said...
Color of building puts Denison gym and city at odds
Texas man's 'suspicious death' being investigated in Durant.
Texas man’s ‘suspicious death’ being investigated in Durant

Latest News

This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail
Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley