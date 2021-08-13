School zone procedures for back to school drivers

(KXII) - Thursday was the first day of school for some of our Texoma students and teachers, and for drivers that means we need to be on the lookout for school zones.

“The school zone is an important zone to work you got kids that walking to school, you got bus drivers dropping off kids, picking up kids and so safety is the main concern,” Riddick said.

Officer Darren Riddick has been a Denison officer for the last 14 years and is now the school resource officer at Scott Middle School in Denison.

In the morning buses and parent drop-off are at different times, but in the afternoon they’re at the same time.

“I suspect most issues to be in the afternoon,” Riddick said.

School zone speed is set at 20 miles per hour.

Speeding tickets in a school zone start at $284 and for every mile over 10 is $2 more per mile.

Distracted driving is one of the most common ways to get into an accident in the school zone, and it’s not all just on your cell phone it’s also adjusting and turning on and off the radio it’s also having other passengers in the car that can be a distraction as well.

A few miles north in Durant you can be fined $211 for texting in a school zone, no warnings.

“Be prepared you never know what’s going to happen and always stop when there is a bus around,” Rowland said.

Lacy Rowland is a parent to a Scott Middle School student and said to always be alert because you never know if a child will jump out in front of your car.

“pay attention, look up and then also drive carefully, do the speed limit which is 20 miles per hour in a school zone,” Riddick said.

Both Durant PD and Denison PD want to remind drivers to stop when buses stop as it’s the law.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.