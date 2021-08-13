Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Sheriff: No sample taken from San Diego deputy near fentanyl

A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl. (San Diego...
A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl. (San Diego Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — No toxicology sample was taken from the San Diego deputy who the sheriff claimed had overdosed from fentanyl exposure.

San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore has faced sharp criticism from public health experts following his claim that Deputy David Faiivae had a near-death experience after his face came within inches of fentanyl, an opioid that is 50 times more powerful than heroin, during a vehicle search on July 3.

In raw body-camera footage released Thursday night, Faiivae says he has a history of falling on his head and may have had previous concussions.

Experts told The San Diego Union-Tribune that Faiivae may have had a “nocebo” — the opposite of a placebo, meaning he may have responded negatively to the thought of being exposed to fentanyl.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Lone Grove High School students were killed in a wreck Thursday morning in Sulphur.
2 Lone Grove teens killed in wreck near Sulphur
Durant police are investigating what’s being called a suspicious death at a gas station.
Man found dead in car at Durant gas station
Doctors don’t know if Delta variant is in Grayson County
Doctors don’t know if Delta variant is in Grayson County
After years of sun exposure, owners of the Old Firehouse Gym, Kevin and Devon Arrington, said...
Color of building puts Denison gym and city at odds
Texas man's 'suspicious death' being investigated in Durant.
Texas man’s ‘suspicious death’ being investigated in Durant

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
After months of sexual harassment allegations and calls for resignation, Andrew Cuomo announced...
NY Legislature won’t try to impeach Cuomo after he quits
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Wildfires threaten rural towns in Montana, California
CDC vaccine advisers recommend third Covid-19 dose for certain immunocompromised people....
CDC votes on booster shots