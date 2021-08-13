Texas man's 'suspicious death' being investigated in Durant.

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - The store clerk at the Valero on North East 3rd Street and East Florida Street in Durant said Thursday he was the one who knocked on the window of the car parked in front of the building around 5:20 Wednesday. When he realized there was a dead man inside he called 9-1-1.

He said the man was slumped over in the passenger seat of the car.

Durant Police confirmed the car was first spotted at the gas station as early as 11 am Wednesday.

The store clerk says he saw no visible gun shot or stab wounds on the man’s body when he looked in. But the man’s body was propped up in the passenger seat with his legs laying over the center console. His feet were dangling over the driver side of the car.

Though the incident is being investigated by Durant Police as a suspicious death, a neighbor next door to where the man’s body was found said the area in generally safe.

“Stuff like this doesn’t really happen so much around here and I’ve lived in much larger cities where it happens a little bit more often. So I really don’t worry about it too much,” said Jeff Wyatt who said he’s lived in Durant for about a year.

Police said the investigation is still active and have not released the man’s name, however, did confirm that he is from Texas.

The car he was found in also had Texas plates.

Durant Police say right now there is no evidence there was another person in the car when this man died.

His body was sent to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office Wednesday night. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Durant Police in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.