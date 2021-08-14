Ada becomes Purple Heart City

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The city of Ada has always taken great pride in honoring its military veterans. Today their support became official as Ada was recognized as a purple heart city.

The purple heart was the first military award available to soldiers. It honors service men and women injured in the line of duty.

Commander of the Oklahoma City chapter of the Military order of the purple heart Larry Van Schuyver works to make sure local recipients are properly honored.

“Being a combat wounded veteran these brothers are important to me,” Schuyver said. “No matter what branch or where they served none of that matters here in Oklahoma.”

The city of Ada reached out to the purple heart organization to take their display of gratitude to the new heights.

“They want to recognize the area veterans and honor them, not only purple heart veterans but all veterans,” said commissioner of the Oklahoma department of veteran affairs Mike Jackson. “So by becoming a purple heart city that’s what we’re doing.”

All local veterans, purple heart recipients, and relatives of recipients were invited to attend the ceremony.

Among those who attended was Rich Putnam, a veteran of the Vietnam war. Putnam, an army paratrooper and purple heart recipient is pleased to see the recognition he and his fellow veterans are receiving.

“We’re a bunch of folks who stood up and gave a lot for the service of this country,” Putnam said. “Its really nice to be recognized.”

Ada becomes the 13th purple heart city in Oklahoma but more are expected to be added very soon.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.